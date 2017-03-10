Girl, 8, collects 700 pairs of socks for homeless

By Jared Leone

Miracle Omar is happy, grateful and like most kids, wants to have fun.

However, the gregarious 8-year-old models, hosts a radio show and was recently honored for her charitable work helping the homeless.

“I really want other kids to see what I’m doing and then they can stand up and be like, I can do that too,” Omar told WRC.

Omar’s Sox in the Box project helped put more than 700 pairs of socks on the feet of the homeless in the Washington, D.C., area.

What was the impetus for her project?

“Because their feet are getting cold,” she told WRC. “And cold feet, you don’t like that.”

She was recognized for her charitable work by the Prince George’s Chamber of Commerce and she plans to continue to help others less fortunate.