Gerber recalls toddler food due to mislabeling

Posted: 4:51 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017
By Kara Driscoll
Dayton Daily News
The Gerber Products Company announced a voluntary recall Wednesday of one its toddler foods after it discovered that an ingredient was not identified in the product's allergens list.
Cheese Ravioli Gerber Pasta Pick-Ups were recalled because the egg allergen was missing from the products' "Contains" statement. The pastas were distributed nationally through retail stores and online.
The recall impacts all packages of Cheese Ravioli Gerber Pasta Pick-Ups. No other Gerber products were mislabeled and no illnesses have been reported.
Gerber said in a recall notice that it learned of the "labeling oversight" after a customer contacted the company. An internal review confirmed that egg was used to make the pasta and missing from its allergen warning.
The company said on Wednesday that it's working to update its food packaging to make it easier for parents to figure out whether an allergen is in a given Gerber product.
The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
