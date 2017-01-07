Georgia woman among 5 killed in airport shooting

Olga Woltering (left) was one of five people killed in Friday's shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

By Raisa Habersham

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A Georgia woman was one of five people killed Friday after a gunman opened fire at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

Olga Woltering and her husband Ralph, of Marietta, were preparing to go on a cruise, according to numerous members of the Transfiguration Catholic Church, where the Wolterings are members. Many church members posted their condolences on Facebook on Friday night.

Olga Woltering, 84, was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, according to people on social media.

According to the posts, Ralph Woltering was not injured in the shooting.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contacted the Broward County sheriff’s office and the medical examiner’s office late Friday, but officials had not provided shooting victims’ names as of 11:30 p.m.

The AJC also reached out to church officials, but a message left for the pastoral staff was not returned. The AJC spoke with a church member who wrote one of the initial Facebook posts and attempted to contact others who posted or commented.

There was also an Atlanta man who was injured during the shooting, according to WSB.

Delta flight 2334 from Atlanta had just landed about 12:30 p.m. in Fort Lauderdale when a gunman began shooting near the Terminal 2 baggage claim, the Atlanta man posted on a private Facebook account. He said shrapnel hit his hand.

The alleged shooter, 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, flew in on a separate flight, pulled a gun out of his luggage, loaded it in the bathroom and started shooting, according to The Associated Press. He was later taken into custody.

Santiago reportedly had a concealed carry permit.

In addition to the five people killed, eight others were injured in the shooting.

