Georgia teens rescue trapped girl from burning car

Posted: 12:32 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017
A Georgia family says their daughter is alive thanks to the quick response from two fast-acting teenagers, who happened to be in the right place at the right time.
Ellie Wortham, 16, is recovering at Children’s Hospital at Navicent Health in central Georgia after surviving a crash Friday night, WMAZ reported
Troopers say Wotham was driving home with her friend, Marissa Arnold, when they hit a dip in the road and lost control. The car flipped several times, knocking both girls unconscious.
When Marissa woke up, the car was on fire and Ellie was stuck inside.
“She pulled and pulled and she couldn’t get Ellie out,” said mom Joanna Wortham.
Marissa flagged down a passing car for help. The two teens inside, 15-year-old Dale and 18-year-old Duane Hearn quickly pulled the girl from the burning car and carried her to safety.
“I picked her up and I took her across the ditch to where my truck is and laid her down,” Duane told WMAZ.
At the hospital, Ellie’s mom didn’t want to think about what might have happened if Duane and Dale hadn’t shown up.
“If they had not pulled her from the car, I was told by the trooper that my daughter would not be here today, so those two boys are angels in disguise,” said Joanna.
Love them both so muchMarissa Arnold and Ellie WorthamPosted by Gwendoline Smith Arnold on Sunday, February 5, 2017
