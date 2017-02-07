Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

Triple murder suspect holed up in Georgia motel

    Posted: 12:32 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

    Georgia teens rescue trapped girl from burning car

    Burning Car
    Oscar Siagian/Getty Images
    Two Georgia teenagers rescued another teen from a burning car, like the one pictured above. The victim's parents credit the two boys with saving their daughter's life.

    Related

    Hot Right Now

    More

    Hot Topics

    A Georgia family says their daughter is alive thanks to the quick response from two fast-acting teenagers, who happened to be in the right place at the right time.

    Ellie Wortham, 16, is recovering at Children’s Hospital at Navicent Health in central Georgia after surviving a crash Friday night, WMAZ reported

    >> Read more trending news  

    Troopers say Wotham was driving home with her friend, Marissa Arnold, when they hit a dip in the road and lost control. The car flipped several times, knocking both girls unconscious.

    When Marissa woke up, the car was on fire and Ellie was stuck inside.

    “She pulled and pulled and she couldn’t get Ellie out,” said mom Joanna Wortham.

    Marissa flagged down a passing car for help. The two teens inside, 15-year-old Dale and 18-year-old Duane Hearn quickly pulled the girl from the burning car and carried her to safety.

    “I picked her up and I took her across the ditch to where my truck is and laid her down,” Duane told WMAZ.

    At the hospital, Ellie’s mom didn’t want to think about what might have happened if Duane and Dale hadn’t shown up.

    “If they had not pulled her from the car, I was told by the trooper that my daughter would not be here today, so those two boys are angels in disguise,” said Joanna.

    Love them both so muchMarissa Arnold and Ellie Wortham

    Posted by Gwendoline Smith Arnold on Sunday, February 5, 2017

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     