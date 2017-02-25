Same boy kidnapped in 2014 returns home safely again

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 11:16 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 | Posted: 8:06 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017
By Steve Gehlbach
The Atlanta Police Department has found the 12-year-old boy who was last seen leaving his home.
His mother said that Willie Myrick,12, left his home on Confederate Court at 10 p.m. Friday.
UPDATE: Willie Myrick has returned home safely. ______________________________________
Officers immediately canvassed the area but Willie was not located on Friday. However, police successfully found him on Saturday morning.
Willie is the same boy who was kidnapped in 2014.
A lover of gospel music, Willie reportedly started singing the song “Every Praise” until his kidnapper threw him onto the street and drove away.
“Every praise is to our God,” the gospel song begins. “Every word of worship with one accord.”
Willie said he was afraid that the man was going to kill him. The man drove Willie around for nearly three hours, police said.
“He was cursing at me telling me to shut up and didn't want to hear a word from me," Willie said. “He said if I told anyone he would hurt me, like in a bad way.”
The boy went to several homes in that East Point neighborhood asking for help. One person actually turned him away, but an elderly man let him in and called the police and his godmother.
Willie said he was not harmed during the ordeal. His godmother said the boy was taken to a hospital for examination.
