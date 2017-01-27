Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 1:56 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017
By WSBTV.com
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. —
A jury convicted two Georgia parents Friday of child cruelty for locking their son in a basement for nearly two years.
The prosecution wanted a guilty verdict for first- and second-degree cruelty alleging the parents acted with malice.
The jury decided the parents are guilty of cruelty, but they were more negligent than malicious.
Recardo and Therian Wimbush sat in silence as a judge read the verdicts in the child-cruelty case against them.
The parents locked up their then-12-year-old son in a basement for 18 months as punishment and also neglected to care for another son's malignant cancer.
The Department of Family and Children Services acted on an anonymous tip in 2014 and the parents were arrested in Gwinnett County.
The jury found both parents not guilty of the four more serious first-degree charges but guilty on three counts of second-degree cruelty.
"The pain that those children went through was more than any child went through," jury foreman Bill Rice said after the verdict. "Most of us really got very little sleep. This affected every single one of the jurors."
Rice said he was pushing for a guilty verdict for the first-degree charges before settling with other jurors.
"The fact that she put a pee jar for him to go to the bathroom told me that he was not going to be in there for another day, or another week," he said.
It will be up to a juvenile court to decide whether any of the 10 Wimbush children can see their parents ever again.
"They’re getting on with their lives and I think with this trial behind us, it will help them do that," Mayfield said.
Prosecutors are said they are encouraged by the progress the 10 children have made since 2014 when their parents were arrested.
The Wimbush parents now face up to 30 years in prison.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}