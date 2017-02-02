Georgia groundhog predicts early spring and a Falcons win

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 2:13 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017
By Lauren Foreman and Amanda C. Coyne
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
ATLANTA —
If the state’s most famous rodent is to be trusted, spring will come early and the Atlanta Falcons will win the Super Bowl.
Gen. Beauregard Lee wiggled awake at Gwinnett County’s Yellow River Game Ranch early Thursday to find no shadow, meaning an early spring.
Chopper the Groundhog, the Gwinnett Braves’ mascot, was the honorary guest to "wake up" Beau.
The crowd gathered before dawn at the ranch to chant "Go Beau" to get the groundhog out of his enclosure.
Once he scurried out of his groundhog-sized antebellum mansion, Beau walked around the grounds for about a minute before ranch staff declared he had not seen his shadow.
Lee's prediction should not come as a surprise.
Since the first day of winter, Atlanta has had 15 days of temps in the 70s, according to the National Weather Service.
Beau also "predicted" the Falcons will beat the New England Patriots 42-21.
Dozens of people attended the event, some with "Go Beau" signs and groundhog hats. Children crowded around the fence surrounding Beau's cage, excited to see the rodent's prediction.
This was the 37th annual Groundhog Day at Yellow River Game Ranch in Lilburn.
That other famous rodent, Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania, saw his shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter.
