Georgia boy grows hair for 2 years, donates to friend

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Georgia boy grew his hair for two years with a goal in mind — to donate his locks so a friend with a hair disorder can have her own wig.

>> Read more trending stories

Ten-year-old Tyler Boone came to Florida on Dec. 29 to meet longtime friend Gabby Ruiz at a mall in the Tampa suburb of Brandon, WFTS reported.

Ruiz, 12, has no hair. At age 4 she was diagnosed with Alopecia areata, a hair loss disorder that affects as many as 6.8 million people in the United States.

Ruiz has gone through several types of treatment but has been unable to grow her hair, so Boone decided he wanted to make her a wig, WFTS reported. His hair grew so long, he said he has been mistaken for a girl many times.

"I'm used to it now," he told WFTS.

The two youths met at a JCPenney store for a photo shoot that lasted an hour, the highlight coming when Ruiz cut Boone’s 12-inch locks.

The hair will be donated to a nonprofit group, Children with Hair Loss, to make a wig for Ruiz.

After the photo shoot, the two youths walked to a salon inside the mall, where Boone opted for a new buzz cut.