Gene Cernan, last man to walk on the moon, dead at 82

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 3:24 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | Posted: 3:18 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017
By Fox23.com
The last man to walk on the moon has died, according to NASA.
The government agency took to Twitter to remember retired astronaut Gene Cernan on Monday.
">January 16, 2017
We are saddened by the loss of retired NASA astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon. https://t.co/Q9OSdRewI5pic.twitter.com/gPdFTnXF2C— NASA (@NASA)https://t.co/Q9OSdRewI5pic.twitter.com/gPdFTnXF2C— NASA (@NASA) January 16, 2017
We are saddened by the loss of retired NASA astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon.
NASA said that Cernan logged more than 566 hours in space, 73 of which were on the moon.
Cernan served in Gemini 9A, Apollo 10 and Apollo 17 missions in the 1960s and 1970s. Cernan served as spacecraft commander of Apollo 17, the last scheduled manned mission to the moon for the United States, in December 1972.
"People say, 'What was it really like up there?' Or they'll ask, 'Did you find God?' What I remember was that I felt like I had shaped up," Cernan said in a 2016 documentary. "We saw some dazzling, extraordinary things, and you had to take time to appreciate them ... Not too many people get to see an Earth-rise."
He since received a number of awards and decorations for his work.
Read more at NASA.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}