Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 1:27 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Gator spotted sunning on newly opened beach in Louisiana

Related

View Larger
Alligator photo
Eliza317/Getty Images
File photo of alligator sitting in the sand.

Hot Right Now

More

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MANDEVILLE, La. —

Beachgoers checking out a new beach in Louisiana Tuesday found a scaly sunbather lounging in the sand.

Mike Coscino, who owns a nearby restaurant, managed to take a few photos from a safe distance while walking his dog on Mandeville Beach, according to NOLA.com.

>> Read more trending stories 

The first sunbather on the new Mandeville Beach was spotted Tuesday morning.


Unfortunately, it was an alligator.Posted by NOLA.com on Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Alligator on the Mandeville beach

Posted by Mike Coscino on Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Wildlife experts consulted by NOLA.com didn't seem to be too concerned by the gator's beach appearance, as alligator sightings are common in the area. Experts did advise caution when it comes to children and pets on the beach.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 