Gator spotted sunning on newly opened beach in Louisiana

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Beachgoers checking out a new beach in Louisiana Tuesday found a scaly sunbather lounging in the sand.



Mike Coscino, who owns a nearby restaurant, managed to take a few photos from a safe distance while walking his dog on Mandeville Beach, according to NOLA.com.

The first sunbather on the new Mandeville Beach was spotted Tuesday morning.

Alligator on the Mandeville beach Posted by Mike Coscino on Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Wildlife experts consulted by NOLA.com didn't seem to be too concerned by the gator's beach appearance, as alligator sightings are common in the area. Experts did advise caution when it comes to children and pets on the beach.