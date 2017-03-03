Gator holding huge fish walks across Florida golf course

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:58 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2017
By Sarah Elsesser
Palm Beach Post
TRINITY, Fla. —
An alligator in Florida interrupted tee time Thursday to show off its latest catch to a group of golfers.
The gator strolled along a cart path at Seven Springs Golf and Country Club with a large fish hanging from its mouth before walking into a pond to eat it.
Norma Respess, who was on the 10th hole, hit a hole in one when she captured video of the reptile and posted it to social media.
Respess told the Tampa Bay Times that she was playing golf with family who were in town from North Carolina when they spotted the gator.
"We've seen several gators," Respess told the Times. "There's quite a bit of them over there ... but we've never seen anything like this. We will never forget it."
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}