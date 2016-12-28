Gallup names 'Most Admired Woman' and 'Most Admired Man' of 2016

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 27: US President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton embrace on the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 27, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 27: US President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton embrace on the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 27, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Brianna Chambers

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Gallup poll released Wednesday reported President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton as 2016's most admired man and woman.

This is the ninth time Obama has snagged the No. 1 spot for Most Admired Man of the year and the 21st time Clinton claimed the title of Most Admired Woman. It is Clinton's 15th time earning the spot consecutively.

According to the data, 22 percent of pollsters voted Obama the most admired man of the year. Donald Trump received the second most votes with 15 percent. Pope Francis and Bernie Sanders placed third and fourth with 4 percent and 2 percent respectively. Other nominees including the Dalai Lama, Bill Gates and Ben Carson received one percent of votes or less.

Trump previously placed in the top 10 of the survey in 1988, 1989, 1990, 2011 and 2015.

According to Gallup, incumbent presidents usually claim the title. However, Obama won the distinction when he was president-elect in 2008 over incumbent George W. Bush.

Michelle Obama received the second-most votes for Most Admired Woman with 8 percent of votes. Angela Merkel and Oprah Winfrey ranked third and fourth with 3 percent each.

The Gallup ranking is based on results collected during a Dec. 7-11 poll of a random sample of 1,028 adults, aged 18 and older, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. The company has conducted a survey to name the country's most admired man since 1946.

