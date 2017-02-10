GA girl with cancer who asked for prayers, has relapsed

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 6:44 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017
By Allie Goolrick
WSBTV.com
GAINESVILLE, Ga. —
A Gainesville girl who appeared to have beaten cancer last year is gearing up for another battle.
Brecklynn Allgood's family announced Wednesday that recent MRI scans revealed their daughter's cancer has returned to her brain. Brecklynn, who turned four in December, was diagnosed with a rare form of childhood lung cancer in 2015. The preschool student went through more than 30 radiation treatments and multiple surgeries to attack tumors in her lungs, arm, leg, spine and brain.
In October of last year, doctors at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta declared that Brecklynn showed "no evidence of disease".
In a Facebook post Wednesday, Brecklynn's family wrote that doctors were working on a plan of action that may include more radiation, chemo and potentially another surgery.
2/8 Update: First, thank you so much for the continued love and prayers for our girl and us. They have been felt....
2/8 Update: First, thank you so much for the continued love and prayers for our girl and us. They have been felt....Posted by Pray 4 Breck on Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Last year, Brecklynn charmed people all over Georgia with her bravery. When People 2 People paid the then 3-year-old a visit, she proudly counted off an armful of beads representing her numerous rounds of treatment.
We reached to Brecklynn's mom, Courtney, and here's what she had to say:
We truly are so blessed by the tremendous amount of love and prayers going up for us all. This community continues to show their amazing support for Brecklynn and we are truly so grateful.
As of now, we are gathering more info- scans of her spine and a spinal tap will be done Friday and Monday to see if it has spread. We are waiting for our oncologist to communicate with doctors from all over the country to decide what's next. As always, we are in uncharted waters due to the extreme rare type of cancer Brecklynn has. Our hearts our broken but with strength that can only come from God, we go back into battle.
We remain hopeful that she will beat this again and continue on with the life she deserves.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}