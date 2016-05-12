Friday the 13th: What’s so unlucky about 13?

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 9:54 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 | Posted: 9:54 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
By Debbie Lord
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
riday the 13th.
Does the thought of that date send shivers down your spine? Do you think of bad luck, bizarre happenings, aluminum (see below)? If so, don’t worry.
You’re not alone.
The fear of Friday the 13, or just the number 13, is a common one. So common, in fact, there’s a name for it.
History is silent on how the number has come to be seen as unlucky, but there is a rather unnerving amount (more than 13) of historical events that have likely led to the misfortune under which 13 suffers.
Here are a few.
When it was unlucky
When it was lucky
Where 13 is not used
13 in general
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}