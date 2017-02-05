Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 2:33 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A New Jersey couple is trying to get rid of their lakefront cabin in an exclusive community in upstate New York’s Catskills Mountains. They’ve listed the cabin several times, but have not been able to sell it. Now they’re trying an unusual method in hopes of offing the property.
Kelly Lavorgna and Andrew Bares are offering their luxurious, two-bedroom cabin on five-and-a-half-acres in Bethel, New York, about two hours north of New York City, to the winner of an essay question.
The question: “How would owning the lakefront dream home change your life?”
For 200 words and $149, you could walk away owning this two-bedroom cabin on five and a half acres in Bethel, N.Y.,...Posted by Win Lakefront Dream Home on Sunday, February 5, 2017
To enter the contest, writers must submit a 200-word essay along with a $149 entry fee. The deadline to enter is April 30 and the winner will be chosen within 90 days of the deadline, according to the contest’s website.
If at least 5,500 do not enter the contest, which would give the couple almost $820,000 for the property, they plan to hold on to the cabin and return the entry fees, keeping $49 per entry for administrative costs, the New York Times reported.
Have you ever taken a trip or visited a place that had a real impact or changed your life?Owning a vacation home in a...Posted by Win Lakefront Dream Home on Monday, January 30, 2017
