NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 16: The FOX News logo at FOX Studios on August 16, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Getty Images)

By Rare.us

The Fox News family lost a beloved colleague this week with the death of journalist Brenda Buttner. Buttner was the host of “Bulls and Bears” and was a regular guest on “Your World with Neil Cavuto.”

According to Fox, Buttner was employed by the network for over 15 years, and died as a result of cancer. She was a Harvard University graduate and a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University.

Following the announcement of her death, Buttner’s colleagues remembered her fondly.

“Sad news to report … our colleague and my friend Brenda Buttner passed today. She fought cancer heroically. RIP Brenda. We will miss you,” Buttner’s colleague Eric Bolling, wrote.

Buttner’s friend and close colleague Neil Cavuto praised her for her thoughtful approach to her work.

“She took stock of life much more than any stock in life,” Cavuto said. “It’s what separated her from everyone else in this business. Not just dollars, you see, Brenda had depth.”

“Let it be know that Brenda Buttner made us want to watch a business show with heart -- her heart, her spirit.”

Buttner was 55 years old.