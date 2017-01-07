Hundreds of travelers, many of whom had flights cancelled Friday, attempt to board planes at Terminal 4 at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Saturday morning. (Photo: Damon Higgins/The Palm Beach Post)

By Daniel Scapusio

Palm Beach Post

Reaction on social media about the deadly mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has been one of shock, horror and dismay.

People who were at the airport Friday -- just before the shooting began or just moments after the bloodshed ended -- are also sharing stories of close calls, near-misses and how the violence hit too close to home.

I was at the Ft. Lauderdale airport this morning, my plane left less than an hour before the shooting.... Yikes! — _ (@TrueSensitive) I was at the Ft. Lauderdale airport this morning, my plane left less than an hour before the shooting.... Yikes! — _ (@TrueSensitive) January 6, 2017 ">January 6, 2017

I was in Fort Lauderdale airport hours before the shooting and I can't belive the tragedies we are going through.... https://t.co/inqh8oz8AI — CARMEN HARRA (@DrCarmenHarra) I was in Fort Lauderdale airport hours before the shooting and I can't belive the tragedies we are going through.... https://t.co/inqh8oz8AI— CARMEN HARRA (@DrCarmenHarra) January 7, 2017 ">January 7, 2017

I'm safe now. I just got back from the fort lauderdale airport after waiting 13 hours because of the shooting. I thought I was going to die. — kristen (@itskristenbrown) I'm safe now. I just got back from the fort lauderdale airport after waiting 13 hours because of the shooting. I thought I was going to die. — kristen (@itskristenbrown) January 7, 2017 ">January 7, 2017

Horrific scenes at #fortlauderdaleairport today. I was on heading for a flight and just outside airport as shooting took place inside https://t.co/KMzoOhvk4J — Nicola Beckford (@nicolabeckford) Horrific scenes at #fortlauderdaleairport today. I was on heading for a flight and just outside airport as shooting took place inside https://t.co/KMzoOhvk4J— Nicola Beckford (@nicolabeckford) January 7, 2017 ">January 7, 2017

">January 6, 2017