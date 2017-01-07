Palm Beach Post
Reaction on social media about the deadly mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has been one of shock, horror and dismay.
>> Read more trending stories
People who were at the airport Friday -- just before the shooting began or just moments after the bloodshed ended -- are also sharing stories of close calls, near-misses and how the violence hit too close to home.
">January 6, 2017
">January 7, 2017
">January 7, 2017
">January 7, 2017
">January 6, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}