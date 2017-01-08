Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017

Fort Lauderdale airport shooter earned Global War on Terrorism medal

Related

View Larger
Esteban Santiago photo
Officers with the U.S. Marshal's Service arrested Esteban Ruiz Santiago, 26, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2016. He is accused of opening fire on people at an airport terminal in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, killing five and wounding eight others. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

More News Headlines

More

By Olivia Hitchcock

Palm Beach Post

The 26-year-old man authorities have identified as the Fort Lauderdale Airport shooter earned 11 medals, including the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, during his nearly nine years with the U.S. military, U.S. Army officials confirmed with The Palm Bbeach Post Sunday morning.

>> Read more trending stories

Esteban Santiago, who military records show also went by Esteban Santiago-Ruiz, served in the U.S. military from December 2007 through August 2016, according to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jesse Stalder. He received a general discharge from the Alaska Army National Guard on Aug. 16 for "unsatisfactory performance," Lt. Col. Candis A. Olmstead told The Post.

Stalder said Santiago was discharged as a private first class, a rank he earned in February.

>> Related: Fort Lauderdale airport shooter charged, could face death penalty

Among his 11 awards, Santiago earned Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal, Stalder said. He also received the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, which recognizes members of the military who served in war on terror operations between Sept. 11, 2001 and a date not yet determined.

A complete list of Santiago's awards is below.

As of Saturday, authorities said they hadn't ruled out terrorism as a possible motive for the attack. In November, Santiago walked into the Anchorage FBI office and claimed he was hearing voices telling him to join the terrorist organization ISIS, CNN reports. He told FBI agents he didn't want to hurt anyone. He was taken for a mental health evaluation, FBI officials said late Friday.

>> Related: Fort Lauderdale airport shooting: What we know about the victims

Santiago was deployed to Iraq from April 2010 through February 2011 as a combat engineer, military officials confirmed. He had assignments with the Puerto Rico and Alaska National Guards, Stalder said. He was stationed in Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri from November 2008 through March 2009 and Fort Dix in New Jersey from March 2010 to April 2011, Stalder said.

Santiago is scheduled to appear before a federal judge Monday morning on a number of charges, carrying out a violent act against persons at an international airport. An affidavit states Santiago "fired approximately 10 to 15 rounds … aiming at victims' heads." If convicted, Santiago faces the death penalty.

Awards Santiago received during his time with the military:

  • Army Commendation Medal
  • Army Good Conduct Medal
  • National Defense Service Medal
  • Iraq Campaign Medal with campaign star
  • Global War on Terrorism Service Medal
  • Armed Forces Reserve Medal w/ "M" Device
  • Army Service Ribbon
  • Overseas Service Ribbon
  • Combat Action Badge
  • Driver and Mechanic Badge- Wheeled Vehicle

Santiago's assignments:

  • April 2008 to November 2008: Puerto Rico National Guard
  • November 2008 to March 2009: Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri
  • March 2009 to March 2010: Puerto Rico National Guard
  • March 2010 to April 2011: Fort Dix, New Jersey
  • April 2011 to February 2014: Puerto Rico National Guard
  • February 2014 to November 2014: Inactive Ready Reserve
  • November 2014 to August 2016: Alaska National Guard
  • August 2016: transferred to Inactive Ready Reserve

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

On-Air

WSB Weekday Program Schedule

     
     