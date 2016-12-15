This photo provided by Montefiore Hospital shows, from left, Dr. Oren Tepper and Dr. James Goodrich holding a pair of formerly conjoined twins, Jadon, left and Anias in New York. (Montefiore Hospital via AP)

By HotTopics.TV

Twin boys born conjoined at the head are now in rehab after being discharged from the New York hospital where they recovered for months following a successful separation surgery.

Jadon and Anias McDonald have captured the hearts of the country as CNN followed their tricky separation at Children’s Hospital at Montefiore Medical Center.

Two months ago, the boys underwent a 27-hour-long surgery to separate them. CNN reports that their recovery was one of the fastest ever.

Earlier this month, the boys left Montefiore Medical Center and are now at Blythedale Children’s Hospital in suburban New York, where they will undergo months of physical therapy.

On their way out of the hospital, more than 30 medical staff lined the hallways to bid a festive farewell to the boys they have grown to love over the past two months. The boys’ father, Christian McDonald, and mom Nicole say the medical staff has become more like family over the past few months.

“We’ve all come to an agreement that it’s not goodbye. It’s just ‘See you later,'” Nicole told CNN.

