Updated: 3:08 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 | Posted: 3:08 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016

Formerly conjoined twins move to rehab after emotional farewell from hospital staff

This photo provided by Montefiore Hospital shows, from left, Dr. Oren Tepper and Dr. James Goodrich holding a pair of formerly conjoined twins, Jadon, left and Anias in New York. (Montefiore Hospital via AP)
By HotTopics.TV

NEW YORK —

Twin boys born conjoined at the head are now in rehab after being discharged from the New York hospital where they recovered for months following a successful separation surgery.

Jadon and Anias McDonald have captured the hearts of the country as CNN followed their tricky separation at Children’s Hospital at Montefiore Medical Center.

Two months ago, the boys underwent a 27-hour-long surgery to separate them. CNN reports that their recovery was one of the fastest ever.

Earlier this month, the boys left Montefiore Medical Center and are now at Blythedale Children’s Hospital in suburban New York, where they will undergo months of physical therapy.

On their way out of the hospital, more than 30 medical staff lined the hallways to bid a festive farewell to the boys they have grown to love over the past two months. The boys’ father, Christian McDonald, and mom Nicole say the medical staff has become more like family over the past few months.

“We’ve all come to an agreement that it’s not goodbye. It’s just ‘See you later,'” Nicole told CNN.

Click here to read more about the McDonald twins’ journey.



Separated twins move to rehab after emotional hospital farewell

Two months since their separation surgery, it's now time for formerly conjoined twins Jadon and Anias McDonald to begin the next step of their journey -- months of physical, occupational and speech therapy http://cnn.it/2gMEoZg #JadonAndAnias

Posted by CNN on Thursday, December 15, 2016



Posted by Nicole McDonald on Tuesday, December 6, 2016

Trending News

