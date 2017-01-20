Former Spice Girl Geri Horner welcomes second child

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 12: Geri Horner visits the Prince's Trust mobile tour at Finsbury Avenue Square on April 12, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

By Nicole Moschella

Courtesy of Rare.us

Geri Halliwell, also known as "Ginger Spice," gave birth to her first son on Saturday.

Halliwell, 44, announced the arrival of her first child with her husband on Twitter.

">January 21, 2017

"Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weight 7lbs 8oz," she wrote.

The boy was named Montague George Hector Horner.

Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning, a beautiful little brother for Bluebell and Olivia #amazing-day #grateful #monty A photo posted by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:15am PST

This is Halliwell's second child. She also has a daughter, Bluebell Madonna, 10, with her ex-partner, screenwriter Sacha Gervasi. Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) are Bluebell's godmothers, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Halliwell's husband, Christian Horner, also has a daughter from a previous relationship, Olivia.