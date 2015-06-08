Follow us on

Updated: 2:12 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 | Posted: 2:04 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
In this March 29, 2015, photo, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush speak before the first half of a college basketball game in Houston.

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HOUSTON —

Former President George H.W. Bush is in stable condition at a Houston hospital, KHOU reported early Wednesday.

Bush's chief of staff, Jean Becker, said Bush, 92, is "doing fine" but did not say why he was hospitalized. 

Bush is expected to return home "in a couple of days," according to KHOU.

