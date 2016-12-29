Former NFL player Keion Carpenter dies at 39

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016
By WSBTV.com
ATLANTA —
Former NFL player Keion Carpenter died Thursday at the age of 39, according to a family spokesperson.
Carpenter, who made his NFL debut with the Buffalo Bills in 1999, played for the Atlanta Falcons from 2002 to 2005. He had 14 interceptions in six NFL seasons.
According to the Bills' official website, Carpenter collapsed and suffered a brain aneurysm while he was running. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but fell into a coma. It happened while Carpenter was on vacation with his family.
Former Bills S Keion Carpenter has died at 39.— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) December 29, 2016
We're sad to learn of his passing + send our thoughts to his family. https://t.co/GsdAdrugQypic.twitter.com/XmxMcIwaFV
Carpenter, a Baltimore native, played college football at Virginia Tech.
"He had a heart of gold," former Hokies head coach Frank Beamer said. "His work with The Carpenter House and other charitable organizations to help those in need truly embodied the Virginia Tech spirit."
Remembering a wonderful man— VT Football (@VT_Football) December 29, 2016
Offering our condolences to the family, friends & teammates of Keion Carpenter, who left us way too soon. pic.twitter.com/w1zHSmT9zs
The Carpenter House was a nonprofit organization that helped underprivileged families find homes.
