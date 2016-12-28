Former children's hospital cancer patient becomes nurse

By Bridgette Matter

A nurse is giving hope to young patients in the same place where her life was saved.

Jessica Lewis, 22, beat cancer three times as a child. Each time, she received treatment at Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.

Lewis said it was her fight against the disease that inspired her to return to the place where it all began.

Lewis was diagnosed with cancer for the first time at 6 years old. She was diagnosed with Wilms tumor, a form of kidney cancer.

The cancer came back another two times.

After years of surgeries and treatments, Lewis' time at Wolfson Children's Hospital came to an end.

"When I was in remission completely, I told myself I didn't want to go back into the hospital," she said. "I didn't want to think about it."

But Lewis soon realized the place that saved her also inspired her.

She recently began her career as a registered nurse. She now works side-by-side with some of the nurses and doctors who took care of her at Wolfson.

"Being at Wolfson was probably the best thing that could have happened to me," she said.