Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 12:56 a.m. Sunday, March 12, 2017 | Posted: 12:56 a.m. Sunday, March 12, 2017
By Bo Churney
FanBuzz
Will Floyd Mayweather go for a 50-0 record? Well, the legendary boxer announced that he is out of retirement and willing to pursue another fight.
He only has one opponent in mind, though.
Mayweather announced to MMAFighting.com that he is officially out of retirement in order to try and fight UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.
“Today, I’m officially out of retirement for Conor McGregor,” Mayweather said to MMAFighting. “We don’t need to waste no time. We need to make this (expletive) happen quickly. Let’s get it on in June.”
Mayweather and McGregor have been teasing a potential dream fight for ages now, with each fighter taking progressive — if slow — steps to make it look like the fight could be happening.
It still seems unlikely that the fight will actually happen, but there is incentive for both fighters to book it. At the end of the day, boxing is a business, and a match between Mayweather and McGregor would likely be one of the highest-drawing pay-per-views of all time.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}