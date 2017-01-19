Florida woman charged with theft after teeth found in car

By Scott Andera

Palm Beach Post

A toothless Florida woman faces two charges of auto theft after her dentures were found inside a Kia.

The problem? Police say the Kia wasn’t hers.

Lindsey Jean Stanley-McShane, 31, of Lady Lake was arrested Friday. Deputies said they found Stanley-McShane trying to get into a pickup truck, and also saw the Kia nearby with the inside light on and door open, according to Florida media reports.

Police also said the woman seemed to be on drugs, and was on the ground looking for her teeth and shoes. According to the arrest report, they had planned to take her to a mental health facility before they spotted both items inside the Kia.

Police said Stanley-McShane told them she had been a passenger in the car, which police say had been stolen.

Stanley-McShane remains in the Lake County Jail on $10,000 bond.