Florida woman charged with theft after teeth found in car

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 9:52 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017
By Scott Andera
Palm Beach Post
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. —
A toothless Florida woman faces two charges of auto theft after her dentures were found inside a Kia.
The problem? Police say the Kia wasn’t hers.
Lindsey Jean Stanley-McShane, 31, of Lady Lake was arrested Friday. Deputies said they found Stanley-McShane trying to get into a pickup truck, and also saw the Kia nearby with the inside light on and door open, according to Florida media reports.
Police also said the woman seemed to be on drugs, and was on the ground looking for her teeth and shoes. According to the arrest report, they had planned to take her to a mental health facility before they spotted both items inside the Kia.
Police said Stanley-McShane told them she had been a passenger in the car, which police say had been stolen.
Stanley-McShane remains in the Lake County Jail on $10,000 bond.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}