Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 11:56 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2017

Florida woman buys $25 scratch-off ticket, wins $1 million

Money
(thomasjphotos [CC BY-NC-SA 2.0] via Flickr)

Related

More News Headlines

More

By ActionNewsJax.com

ORANGE PARK, Fla. —

An Orange Park woman became the first person to claim a $1 million prize in the Florida Lottery's $10 million World Class Cash scratch-off game, lottery officials announced Friday.

>> Read more trending stories

Oanh Tran, 39, took a one-time, lump-sum payment of $748,000. She had a 1-in-620,870 of winning the prize, according to the Florida Lottery.

Tran purchased her winning ticket from the Kangaroo Express at 8496 Blanding Boulevard in Jacksonville. The convenience store got a $2,000 bonus.

The $25 game scratch-off game launched Feb 28 and has two top prizes worth $10 million. The game also has 46 $1 million prizes.

The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 