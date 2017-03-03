Florida woman buys $25 scratch-off ticket, wins $1 million

By ActionNewsJax.com

An Orange Park woman became the first person to claim a $1 million prize in the Florida Lottery's $10 million World Class Cash scratch-off game, lottery officials announced Friday.

Oanh Tran, 39, took a one-time, lump-sum payment of $748,000. She had a 1-in-620,870 of winning the prize, according to the Florida Lottery.

Tran purchased her winning ticket from the Kangaroo Express at 8496 Blanding Boulevard in Jacksonville. The convenience store got a $2,000 bonus.

The $25 game scratch-off game launched Feb 28 and has two top prizes worth $10 million. The game also has 46 $1 million prizes.

The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.