Florida woman attacks ex with knives pulled from bra

Updated: 6:44 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 | Posted: 6:34 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017
By Palm Beach Post
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. —
A Florida woman allegedly pulled knives from her bra and attacked her ex-boyfriend with them during an argument.
According to the Panama City News Herald, Bay County resident Loren Myriah Smith, 19, is accused of attacking Robert Dickerson II with knives she had concealed in her bra.
The Springfield Police Department received a call at around noon Monday that Smith was trespassing on Dickerson’s property. The call led the landlord of Dickerson’s property to issue a trespass warning to Smith.
At about 11:15 p.m. that night, Smith returned to the scene and engaged in an altercation with Dickerson, according to the News Herald. During the argument, Smith pulled two knives from her bra and began to attack Dickerson, who sustained lacerations on his hand. He ran to a neighbor’s home, but Smith followed close behind, this time attempting to use a screwdriver as a weapon.
Witnesses restrained and disarmed Smith before police arrived. She was arrested, charged with trespassing, aggravated assault, armed burglary and aggravated battery and taken to Bay County Jail.
She is being held on $40,000 bond.
