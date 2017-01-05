Florida woman accused of seducing, drugging, robbing several men

By Scott Andera and Palm Beach Post

A 21-year-old described by three victims as a “sexy woman” is accused of picking up men at South Florida nightclubs, having sex with them, drugging at least one of them, and then robbing them.

Liz Rios picked up her victims during July and August at various night spots in Miami and Miami Beach, police said. She is accused of stealing jewelry worth thousands of dollars, clothes and other valuables.

One of her victims told police that Rios went home with him, spent the night and made breakfast at about 2 p.m. the next day, WPLG reported.

The man told police that he thinks that's when Rios drugged the food, according to NBC Miami. Once he fell asleep, Rios made off with more than $50,000 worth of jewelry, the victim said.

Another victim told police that he met Rios at a trendy nightclub, where she identified herself as “Sophie.” When the man fell asleep after the two had sex, Rios stole clothes, sunglasses and a Louis Vuitton bag, the victim told police.

A third victim told police a similar story, saying that more than $13,000 worth of valuables were taken while he slept after he and Rios had sex.

In the most recent case, Rios wasn’t the only suspect, according to WSVN. The arrest affidavit said the victims invited “two unknown females, whom (who) were introduced by a friend, over to have fun.”

Police said they used fingerprints and surveillance footage to find Rios, who was arrested Dec. 28. She faces charges of grand theft, food poisoning and possession of drugs.