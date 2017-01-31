Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 8:54 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017
By ActionNewsJax.com
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —
A 57-year-old Green Cove Springs man who buried his dead mother in the back yard so he could keep collecting Social Security and pension benefits has been sentenced to federal prison.
Brian Lee Adams collected more than $33,000 in benefits before admitting to his daughter that his mother, Janelle Adams, had died of natural causes a year earlier, officials said.
“Adams stated to (his daughter) that he had not reported the death so he would continue to receive her Social Security benefits,” Brian Adams’ federal plea agreement said.
In an interview with investigators, Adams said he wanted to keep receiving her benefits because he did not have a job and had no way of supporting himself or his son, court documents said.
Adams told agents with the Social Security Administration that he and his son, who was not identified, took his mother’s body to the back yard of their home in the 2400 block of Creekfront Drive, his plea agreement said.
Along with Janelle Adams’ Social Security benefits, Brian Adams also received and used pension payments from Anheuser Busch, investigators said.
Brian Adams pleaded guilty to charges of theft of government property and aggravated identity theft on Oct. 31, court documents said.
He was sentenced to five years in federal prison Monday.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}