Updated: 10:42 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 | Posted: 10:32 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

Florida man with suspended license drives lawnmower instead

Police Car
Brian Stablyk
(Getty)

By Palm Beach Post

A Florida man got creative with transportation after his license was suspended.

David Dixon, of Fort Pierce, allegedly ran a stop sign on his lawnmower when he struck another vehicle. Dixon, 54,  left the scene on his mower, but returned on a bicycle, TC Palm reported. 

“It appeared Dixon was not aware that he could not use a motorized lawnmower as a mode of transportation with a suspended driver license,” the police reports states. 

Dixon was charged driving while license suspended.

