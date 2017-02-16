Florida man goes up against gator in bid to save dog

By Sarah Elsesser

Palm Beach Post

Man’s best friend found himself up against the ultimate alpha dog-- a 7-foot gator.

The Naples Daily News reported that Carbon, a black lab, was cooling off in a lake when he bumped into trouble with the gator. Lucky for him, Donald C. Copps, who was watching Carbon for a friend, jumped in to help.

Carbon’s left thigh was bit before getting away, the Daily News reported.

“For whatever reason, alligators seem to have a fondness for dogs and will go after them,” Dr. Lon Miyahira, the veterinarian who treated Carbon, told the Daily News.

As for Cobbs, he told the Daily News, “By the time I gathered my senses, the dog was out of the water and I’m in it up to my chest, just feet from the gator.”

Carbon is said to be making a full recovery. Cobbs may still be rattled.

