Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 4:23 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017
By Scott Andera
Palm Beach Post
CLEARWATER, Fla. —
A Florida man faces a charge of animal cruelty after police said he used a PVC pipe to hit a seagull in Clearwater.
Kenneth Terry Craddock, 30, who’s listed as transient in Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office records, allegedly swung a nearly 5-foot-long piece of pipe to strike and hurt the gull on Tuesday.
Clearwater police said the injured bird is at an area sanctuary.
Craddock remains in jail on $150 bail as of Saturday morning.
">February 14, 2017
Here's the PVC pipe used in the gull attack -- nearly 5 feet long. Owl's Nest Sanctuary is taking care of the injured bird.
Here's the PVC pipe used in the gull attack -- nearly 5 feet long. Owl's Nest Sanctuary is taking care of the injured bird.
