Posted: 4:23 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017

Florida man arrested on suspicion of hitting seagull with PVC pipe

By Scott Andera

Palm Beach Post

CLEARWATER, Fla. —

A Florida man faces a charge of animal cruelty after police said he used a PVC pipe to hit a seagull in Clearwater.

Kenneth Terry Craddock, 30, who’s listed as transient in Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office records, allegedly swung a nearly 5-foot-long piece of pipe to strike and hurt the gull on Tuesday. 

Clearwater police said the injured bird is at an area sanctuary.

Craddock remains in jail on $150 bail as of Saturday morning.

