Florida man admits to shooting and burying neighbor's dog

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 2:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016
By Danielle Avitable
ActionNewsJax
A family’s dog ran away from home and days later they found him shot in the head and buried in a neighbor’s backyard.
Kato, the dog, had been lost for about four days when Daniel Clark said his close friends began handing out fliers to neighbors.
"I’ve actually expected him to come back in a few days. He's never done that before," Clark said. He said a woman mentioned that her husband had helped bury the dog over the weekend.
That’s when Clark said they started digging in a neighbor’s backyard. "We uncovered a dog and his legs were strapped with ropes, front and back," Clark said. He said Kato also had a bullet wound in his head.
"This dog was part of the family. I’ve seen him every day. It's just sad to see an animal with so much life that someone would just take it," Clark said.
Action News Jax went to the neighbor’s home, where the dog had been found to get his side of the story.
Robert Ponting, who just had knee surgery, said the dog had been standing at his door when he had walked out to get firewood.
"That's the reason I picked up my gun and shot him," Ponting said.
Ponting said he did it because the dog was unleashed.
"I feel it's my responsibility to take care of my property," Ponting said.
He said the dog was tied up because he didn’t want to touch a dead animal.
"So then why would you bury him in your backyard without telling the owners?" Action News Jax reporter Danielle Avitable asked.
"I don't know. I really don't know. I figured they didn't want their dog since he was running loose all the time," Ponting said.
The family said they had not expected to find Kato this way.
"I feel sorry for the people that have animals and don't look after them. It's their responsibility to look after their animals," Ponting said.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said there is an active investigation.
The family said they want the man to be charged with animal cruelty.
Listen 3pm - 5pm & 7pm - 8pm weekdays on WSB
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}