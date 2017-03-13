Florida girl, 8, leaves note for burglar: 'Just be nice'

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 1:22 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2017 | Posted: 1:18 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2017
By Mike Stucka
Palm Beach Post
LAKE FORTH, Fla. —
When Wendy Chay Son, 8, came home to a burglarized house in Lake Worth, Florida, she cried.
“We are sad that you have been steeling in this house. You are not the only one that has feelings. We all do,” Wendy wrote in a carefully lettered note to the burglar.
Her father found the letter taped up in a front window of their home.
The letter, and the burglary that launched it, led to an Internet-based fund raiser to help the family replace some of what was stripped from them.
That’s what Wendy is hoping for, too. In a margin of her letter, after she’d run out of paper at the bottom, she wrote, “I hope you will change and be good. God will forgive you.”
Wendy’s home is in a neighborhood of mostly modest single-family homes, kids riding bikes and neighbors working in their yards. It was also the first home Wendy’s parents bought in the United States. They’d lived there a week or two before the burglar struck, in the 10 minutes it took for Wendy’s pregnant mother to drop her off at school and return home, the parents said.
Click here for more on this story, and to read the full transcript of the note.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}