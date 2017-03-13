Florida girl, 8, leaves note for burglar: 'Just be nice'

Wendy Chay Son, 8, of Lake Worth, stands beside the letter in her home’s front window that she wrote to the thieves who burglarized her home a month ago, Saturday, March 11, 2017. Her mother, Albertina, who is pregnant with the family’s second child, said the thieves broke in and stole their belongings just one week after the family had moved in. Damon Higgins / The Palm Beach Post

By Mike Stucka

Palm Beach Post

When Wendy Chay Son, 8, came home to a burglarized house in Lake Worth, Florida, she cried.

“We are sad that you have been steeling in this house. You are not the only one that has feelings. We all do,” Wendy wrote in a carefully lettered note to the burglar.

Her father found the letter taped up in a front window of their home.

The letter, and the burglary that launched it, led to an Internet-based fund raiser to help the family replace some of what was stripped from them.

That’s what Wendy is hoping for, too. In a margin of her letter, after she’d run out of paper at the bottom, she wrote, “I hope you will change and be good. God will forgive you.”

Wendy’s home is in a neighborhood of mostly modest single-family homes, kids riding bikes and neighbors working in their yards. It was also the first home Wendy’s parents bought in the United States. They’d lived there a week or two before the burglar struck, in the 10 minutes it took for Wendy’s pregnant mother to drop her off at school and return home, the parents said.

