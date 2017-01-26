By Ryan DiPentima and Palm Beach Post

A Florida fisherman is facing life in prison after attempting to sell a bale of cocaine he found in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to WTVJ, 32-year-old Thomas Zachary Breeding was fishing as a longline boat captain in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida’s panhandle in January 2016 when he came across 20 kilograms of cocaine. He was later arrested after he set up a distribution network to sell the drugs.

"This changed my life and way of thinking and also made me aware of some of the dangers that can be found offshore in the Gulf,” Breeding said in a letter to The News Herald. "I would like to let the public know the dangers and what not to do if this situation comes about."

Breeding and five other individuals were indicted in September by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, according to The News Herald. He plead guilty and is awaiting his sentencing Feb. 16. He also faces a felony charge for unlawfully transporting a firearm.

Breeding, who has been convicted of past drug and gun offenses, faces up to life in prison and a $4.25 million fine, according to court documents obtained by The News Herald.

He is being held at the Washington County Jail.