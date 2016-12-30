Florida family finds muddy stranger hiding in attic

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 8:55 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016
By Jenna Bourne
ActionNewsJax.com
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —
A Florida family woke up on Thursday morning to find that a mud-covered stranger had barricaded himself in their laundry room and crawled into their attic.
The intruder who left a muddy smear on the side of the house appeared to have climbed the Bryan family’s fence in Jacksonville and barricaded himself in their laundry room, authorities said.
Samuel Bryan made the discovery when he went to take his laundry out of the dryer Thursday morning.
“This vacuum cleaner was over here, like this, behind the door, and then this broom was propped up against the door,” he said.
He noticed mud and bloodstains on the washing machine and then saw that someone had ripped off a wood panel on the ceiling that covered a hole leading to the attic.
Worried that someone might have squeezed through the opening, he called 911.
Officers entered the area with guns drawn and ordered anyone inside to come out. They said a mud-covered man shimmied out.
Intruder leaves mud trail on Northside #Jax family's home after barricading self in laundry room, hiding in attic. @ActionNewsJax#Exclusivepic.twitter.com/RmSCOTjgPf
Intruder leaves mud trail on Northside #Jax family's home after barricading self in laundry room, hiding in attic. @ActionNewsJax#Exclusivepic.twitter.com/RmSCOTjgPf— Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) December 29, 2016
“I followed him around to the car because I wanted to see what kind of monster this was that would come into someone’s home,” homeowner Leon Bryan said.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office identified the intruder as 28-year-old Marcus Andrew Hull.
“He looked at me, and he apologized. He goes, ‘Sir, I’m sorry for everything.’ And I asked him what he was doing. He said he was running for his life, that there were people after him trying to kill him, and he just chose my place for a hideout,” Leon Bryan said. “I did let him know that it’s a good thing the police got him first, because if I would have seen him first, it would have been bad.”
The sheriff’s report said Hull told a detective that he’d been doing drugs.
Hull was arrested in 2012 on drug charges in Duval County. He pleaded guilty, but participated in a pretrial intervention program instead of facing a sentence.
“You need to get your life straight. Find Jesus,” Samuel Bryan said.
Hull faces a burglary charge.
#Jax family tells me muddy intruder ripped panel off ceiling, crawled through this hole into their attic. #Exclusive at 5 on @ActionNewsJaxpic.twitter.com/9IXxppUJTB— Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) December 29, 2016
Listen 3pm - 5pm & 7pm - 8pm weekdays on WSB
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}