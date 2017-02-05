Florida deputies save falconers targeted by gunfire in woods

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 9:51 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
By Mark Boxley
WFTV.com
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. —
A pair of falconers were out flying their hawk Saturday when someone took a shot at them with what they believed was a high-caliber rifle.
Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies quickly responded to the scene and got the pair to safety, Lindsay Wheeler said on Facebook.
“My husband and I are falconers and were out flying a hawk when someone started firing a high-caliber rifle nearby,” she wrote. “A bullet whizzed past us in the woods only a few feet away, so we called 911."
The Sheriff's Office shared a photo of Lindsay and Eric Wheeler with their own message:
“Everyone, please be safe out there. Enjoy the Super Bowl. Be good to one another, drive responsibly and don’t fire at the falconers."
The Sheriff's Office did not say if any arrests had been made in connection with the incident.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}