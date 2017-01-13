Florida cop accused of robbing drivers he pulled over

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 5:32 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2017
By Chelsea Todaro
Palm Beach Post
MIAMI —
A recently hired Miami police officer was arrested Friday after he allegedly stole from drivers he pulled over.
Jose Acosta faces charges of armed burglary and armed grand theft, the Miami Herald reports. He was on the force for less than a year, according to the Miami Police Department.
Police allege Acosta would pull over drivers and scare them before seizing their belongings. He was caught in a sting operation and is currently relieved of duty without pay, according to the Herald.
">March 11, 2017
Statement by Deputy Chief Cabrera reference arrest of MPD officer https://t.co/9DeP0OZwU7— Miami PD (@MiamiPD)https://t.co/9DeP0OZwU7— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 11, 2017
Statement by Deputy Chief Cabrera reference arrest of MPD officer
