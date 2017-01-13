Follow us on

Posted: 5:32 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2017

Florida cop accused of robbing drivers he pulled over

By Chelsea Todaro

Palm Beach Post

MIAMI —

A recently hired Miami police officer was arrested Friday after he allegedly stole from drivers he pulled over.

Jose Acosta faces charges of armed burglary and armed grand theft, the Miami Herald reports. He was on the force for less than a year, according to the Miami Police Department.

Police allege Acosta would pull over drivers and scare them before seizing their belongings. He was caught in a sting operation and is currently relieved of duty without pay, according to the Herald. 

