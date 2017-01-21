Florida art exhibit features Trump punching bag

The punching bag exhibit, “Left to Right,” by Antuan Rodriguez, which also includes a Trump punching bag, at ArtPalmBeach.

By Larry Aydlette

Palm Beach Post

If you’re frustrated by the ascension Friday of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States, ArtPalmBeach has the answer for you:

A Trump punching bag.

The red bag, with a scowling Trump face, is part of the exhibit “Left To Right,” by Cuban-born multimedia artist Antuan Rodriguez. Trump’s face is one of eight political figures printed on red punching bags hanging in two rows at the center of the fair in South Florida, which runs through Sunday at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach.

It’s also accompanied by a Rodriguez art piece with Trump’s face on a mop.

The bags project, which began in Cuba in 1998, is called a “poignant political statement.” A placard at the exhibit says it is a commentary on abuse, greed and injustice, and serves as “a form of healing the soul by punching a politician/world leader whose negativity poisons the world for the rest of us.”

The artist added President Trump to the project earlier this year. While the exhibit claims to equally skewer politicians from the left and right, hence the title, it seemed to lean more to the right. Among the faces ready to be punched were the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, President George W. Bush, his vice president Dick Cheney and his Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice.

While nobody was punching the Prez on Friday afternoon, fairgoers did react to it along predictable lines.

“That’s classic, a Trump punching bag,” said one man with a laugh as he walked by. “Awesome.”

But another man was not pleased and noted an absent face.

“I wonder where Hillary is,” he said.