Posted: 9:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017
By Olivia Hitchcock
Palm Beach Post
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. —
After 11 days as a hostage in her own home, a West Palm Beach woman fled from the man who’d taken a hammer to her face.
She darted Tuesday a half mile from her home to Good Samaritan Medical Center where she would be fed more than the occasional bite of applesauce or yogurt.
She escaped the man who’d abused her for years, she told city police.
An argument on Jan. 13 quickly turned physical, the woman said. Terrill Howard, 46, accused her of cheating on him, then hit her face with a hammer, she said. He choked her until she lost consciousness.
When she woke up, he helped her hobble to the bathroom, she said. Her left eye was swollen shut and marks colored her face.
But when she tried to leave, Howard threatened to kill her, she said.
During the 11 days Howard kept her in a bedroom, she said. By Tuesday she felt strong enough to run to the hospital.
Once she arrived, an emergency room doctor determined she had multiple broken bones in her face. She emotionally told police this wasn’t the first time Howard’s hurt her. A few years ago, he set their Georgia home on fire while she and the dog were inside, she said.
Howard was arrested early Wednesday on aggravated battery and kidnapping charges. He is being held in the Palm Beach County Jail in lieu of a $75,000 bond, records show.
