Posted: 6:57 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017

Fla. homeowner uses martial arts training to protect home from accused burglar

Josue Ortiz
Lee County Sheriff's Office
Josue Ortiz

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

FORT MYERS, Fla. —

A Florida homeowner was able to protect his home and his belongings thanks his martial arts training.

Brian Burch told WBBH that he used Brazilian jiujitsu to subdue and hold Josue Ortiz until police could respond.

Burch also said he had wrestled before and had trained in jiujitsu for more than two years.

He said that Ortiz hand entered his open garage and was holding Burch's jackhammer and airgun cases when he confronted Ortiz.

Burch said that Ortiz told him that he was sent by Ortiz's boss to pick up the tools. When questioned again, Burch said Ortiz tried to run and that's when he jumped into action. 

A neighbor saw what was going on and called police.

Ortiz had a broken nose after the fight. 

Once police arrived, they discovered several of Burch's tools inside Ortiz's car, WBBH reported.

Ortiz was sent to the Lee County Jail, charged with burglary and grand theft. He was released Sunday after posting bond, according to the Lee County Sheriff's department.

