OCOEE, Fla. —
A student who hid a machete off campus with plans to attack another boy has been arrested, Ocoee High School officials said.
The alleged attacker, who was not named, had hidden the large blade in a grassy area near the school and retrieved it toward the end of the day, investigators said.
He then took it inside to a bathroom where he got into a fight with another student, officials said.
The victim received a superficial cut to the face.
While the incident happened Thursday, Orange County Schools did not inform parents about the attack until it sent out a recorded message Monday.
“This was an isolated incident between two students,” the message said. “At no time was the safety on campus compromised. The incident involved a large knife which was hidden outside the school building until the end of the day.”
The alleged attacker was arrested and the machete was confiscated.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}