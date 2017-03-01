Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

WEATHER ALERT

Tornado watch for metro Atlanta counties

    Severe Weather Chance

    Download the WSB app and keep your phone charged in the event of power outages

    Posted: 2:13 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017

    Fla. high school student arrested after machete attack, officials say

    Related

    View Larger
    Ocoee High School photo
    WFTV.com
    Ocoee High School

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Samantha Manning

    WFTV.com

    OCOEE, Fla. —

    A student who hid a machete off campus with plans to attack another boy has been arrested, Ocoee High School officials said.

    The alleged attacker, who was not named, had hidden the large blade in a grassy area near the school and retrieved it toward the end of the day, investigators said.

    He then took it inside to a bathroom where he got into a fight with another student, officials said.

    >> Read more trending news  

    The victim received a superficial cut to the face.

    While the incident happened Thursday, Orange County Schools did not inform parents about the attack until it sent out a recorded message Monday.

    “This was an isolated incident between two students,” the message said. “At no time was the safety on campus compromised. The incident involved a large knife which was hidden outside the school building until the end of the day.”

    The alleged attacker was arrested and the machete was confiscated.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     