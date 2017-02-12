First lady, wife of Japanese PM tour gardens

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 5:04 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017
By Justin Price
Palm Beach Post
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. —
While President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe played golf at Trump’s course in South Florida, their wives accompanied one another to the Morikami Japanese Museum and Gardens in Delray Beach early Saturday.
Though local press did not receive an invitation to attend, members of both American and Japanese media organizations were let into the gardens as first lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of the Japanese prime minister, admired scenery inspired by famous gardens of Abe’s country.
Both women dressed in sophisticated clothes of minimal color for the photo-op, befitting of the vivid garden foliage.
The first lady wore a white-on-white combination of a light cardigan and a long dress. Akie Abe wore a white blouse tucked into a high-waisted, navy blue skirt.
They toured the gardens for more than an hour before returning via motorcade to Mar-a-Lago, where the president is hosting the prime minister and his wife for the weekend.
