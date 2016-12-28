Firefighters rescue teen pinned under 1,500-pound boulder

By Rikki Klaus

WSBTV.com

A teenager is recovering after being pinned under a 1,500-pound boulder in her grandma’s backyard.

Brianne Griffith, 15, was playing on a formation of boulders in the backyard of the home on Vineyard Way in White, Georgia, when one broke loose.

“It’s a natural rock formation that’s been there for no telling how long,” Bartow County EMS spokesman Brad Cothran said.

The teen fell and the large rock landed on top of her.

“Her right ankle was trapped underneath the boulder, and it weighed approximately 1,500 pounds,” Cothran said.

Neighbors tried to help, but the boulder was too heavy.

“It took a lot of manpower,” Cothran said.

He says paramedics, firefighters and deputies arrived, and it took at least six people plus a pulley system to lift the boulder just a couple inches.

They freed the teen, noticed a puncture wound, and realized she may have broken her leg, ankle and pelvis.

“Once they realized what was going on, the blood loss and her blood pressure continuing to go down, they requested a medical helicopter en route to a level one trauma center,” Cothran said.

The helicopter took her to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she underwent surgery. She is now stable, according to doctors.



