Updated: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 | Posted: 9:11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016
By Debbie Lord
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
It’s yet to be decided who will come out on top in Saturday's Fiesta Bowl between Ohio State and Clemson, but when it comes to who has the best ride, the win goes to the Buckeyes.
A video released on the Ohio State Football Twitter account offers a glimpse into the souped-up Boeing 747 the team used to travel from Columbus, Ohio, to Phoenix, Ariz., for Saturday’s game.
The plane, which is a modified version of Boeing’s iconic 747, is a double-decker tricked out with 350 seats that recline into beds, video monitors with headphones and a library of movies to select from, the Ohio State logo stitched into everything, and never ending food and drink (Gatorade if the video is any indication).
Check it out here.
Not a bad place to spend the next 4 hours 👌— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 26, 2016
⭕️➡️✈️➡️🌵#GoBuckspic.twitter.com/Y7AR0FkPuz
The winner of Saturday’s game will play the winner of the Alabama vs. Washington contest for College Football’s National Championship.
Listen 3pm - 5pm & 7pm - 8pm weekdays on WSB
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}