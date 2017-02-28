Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 11:47 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 | Posted: 11:39 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017

Federal investigation uncovers multi-million dollar drug ring out of Tulsa auto shops

Drug paraphernalia
kunchit2512
(Getty/Vintage Image)

Related

More News Headlines

More

By FOX23.com

TULSA, Okla. —

A federal investigation into two Tulsa auto shops uncovered a massive drug ring last week.

>> Read more trending news 

Federal law enforcement raided the Elite Auto Group and R&R Auto Group Thursday, and they say a criminal organization was running millions of dollars in meth and heroin through the businesses.

Documents show 11 people known to call themselves "DTO" are accused of running a $4 million drug business out of the two separate auto shops.

They face 77 drug-related counts. A federal indictment says they were buying and selling large amounts of drugs.

Police say suspects used code words like "pizza" and "dark" to refer to meth and heroin, respectively. Other code words included "ice cream," "bottle," "work," "paper" and more.

Investigators also say the suspects sold firearms to raise funds to buy illegal drugs, buying four pounds of heroin at the same time.

Investigators say they made a substantial income.

Many of the suspects previously faced drug-related charges.

A federal indictment says the suspects tried to evade the law by constantly changing phones, but investigators were still able to build up quite a bit of evidence against them.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 