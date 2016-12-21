Father wakes up to see stranger holding toddler

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 7:42 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
TEMPE, Ariz. —
An Arizona father woke up in the middle of the night to see a stranger standing in his living room, holding his 2-year-old daughter, police said.
The father was awakened by his daughter crying, The Arizona Republic reported.
When he confronted the man, later identified as Oren Cohen, Cohen tossed the child to a couch, telling her father, "I'm your friend," police said.
The father told police that he had never met Cohen before, The Arizona Republic reported.
Police said they responded to a burglary call and found the father trying to restrain Cohn, an Israeli national living in Glendale, Arizona.
'I'm your friend,' intruder tells Tempe dad: https://t.co/T4fXXaSrjZpic.twitter.com/jvd4EfJaAG— azcentral (@azcentral) December 16, 2016
Cohen told police that he had been drinking with a friend in the same apartment complex, but doesn't remember how he got into the family's apartment.
He told police that he remembered being in a dark room and playing with a "midget," but couldn't give any additional details, court documents said.c
Cohen's shoes, coat and passport were found in the girl's bedroom, The Arizona Republic reported.
Police said Cohen also used the family's bathroom and drank orange juice from the refrigerator.
Cohen is charged with kidnapping, burglary and aggravated assault, KNXV reported.
