    Updated: 11:03 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2017 | Posted: 10:50 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2017

    Father shot to death was attempting to make a purchase on LetGo app

    Drone photo
    Sam Norman was attempting to purchase a drone. (Flickr/Andrew Turner)

    By Ellen Eldridge

    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    A 51-year-old man who was found shot to death last week in DeKalb County was trying to meet someone to buy a drone off the LetGo application, police said.

    A witness told WSB-TV that he watched as a father of four died alone in his truck.

    Sam Norman was found slumped in his pickup truck on Indian Manor Drive in Stone Mountain, Georgia, on March 3.

    Police told WSB-TV that they believe robbery was the motive for Norman’s death, and they are investigating the LetGo app for leads.

    The tragic death leads officials to remind people that any time you want to meet a stranger for the purpose of buying or selling something, meet in a public place. 

