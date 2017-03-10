Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 11:03 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2017 | Posted: 10:50 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2017
By Ellen Eldridge
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A 51-year-old man who was found shot to death last week in DeKalb County was trying to meet someone to buy a drone off the LetGo application, police said.
A witness told WSB-TV that he watched as a father of four died alone in his truck.
Sam Norman was found slumped in his pickup truck on Indian Manor Drive in Stone Mountain, Georgia, on March 3.
Police told WSB-TV that they believe robbery was the motive for Norman’s death, and they are investigating the LetGo app for leads.
The tragic death leads officials to remind people that any time you want to meet a stranger for the purpose of buying or selling something, meet in a public place.
