Tornado damage is seen in Naplate, Illinois, on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune via AP)

By HotTopics.TV

A couple's wedding mementos were swept up in a tornado that crossed Illinois, and threw the items onto a person's property more than an hour away in Indiana, according to multiple reports.

A tornado swirled last week from Crossville, Illinois, to Hazelton, Indiana -- a path of about 50 miles total, WFIE reported. The tornado picked up debris, including a couple's wedding-day treasures: an engagement picture, wedding day invitations and the bride's garter.

"I was like, 'I (have got to) find these people. This might be the one thing they have left from their home," Tracey Vinson, of Hazelton, told WFIE.

Vinson's neighbor found the items in a plastic bag on her farm and turned the bag over to Vinson, who posted photos to Facebook in an attempt to find the items' owners.

"I had tons of friends messaging me and it didn't take maybe an hour and a half and we found who the people were," Vinson told WFIE.

Vinson managed to get in touch with the couple, who were identified by WFIE as Charlie and Kim Jacobs. Theirs home was picked up during the storm and tossed into a pond behind the home, but the wedding memories were carried to safety.

Vinson told WFIE she plans to return the items to the family later this week.