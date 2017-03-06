Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2017 | Posted: 11:02 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2017
By Fox13Memphis.com
MEMPHIS, Tenn. —
Former "American Idol" winner Fantasia Barrino had to cancel a performance at the Fedex Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, due to an accident that left her burned, according to a post on her Instagram account.
An initial post said Barrino would not be able to perform due to "unexpected health issues."
A follow-up message posted an hour later by Barrino's husband said she "experienced an accident causing second degree burns on her arm."
The post also said her team is working to "create a means that she can redeem this time" with fans in Tennessee.
Barrino was to perform with Johnny Gill and Charlie Wilson.
It was not immediately clear how the singer was injured.
Speaking on behalf of my wife: "She walks as a powerful force in the earth. Impacting everything she touches and encounters. I love her determination and sheer will power to not accept defeat on any level. She complains little, but so sacrifices much! But there are times when our Father intentionally slows us down to reflect and hear from Him. My Wife experienced an accident today causing 2nd degree burns on her arm. She's steady asking the Doc "Can I perform tonight?" But we must be wise and realize this isn't a race, but rather a marathon. So Memphis, our team is already working to create a means that she can redeem this time with you. She had something truly special planned for tonight. So please, keep my Queen lifted in prayer, asking our God to heal her rapidly with no last negative affects. Rock Soul won't be denied, this is simply a delay that will prove to be necessary for what's to come. We love you all and thank you for your understanding and support! #WeaponsMayForm#NoneShallPropser
A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on
